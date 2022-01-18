Representative Image

Even before the pandemic, allocation of big bucks to infrastructure has been a priority for the Modi government in every Union Budget. The chart below shows the rising gross budgetary support (GBS) since 2015, with revised estimates for fiscal year (FY)2021 rising four-fold. Funding through internal and extra budgetary resources, which refers to borrowings outside the purview of the Budget, has also been rising (check Total-GBS). (image) Infrastructure funding in India has been channelized primarily towards roads, the other sectors being...