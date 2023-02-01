English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023 and debt market: Prefer shorter duration assets, stay cautious at longer end

    While the government is consolidating the fiscal deficit, the pace of consolidation seems very nuanced especially when FY 2023 nominal growth is estimated to be higher than 16 percent 

    Manish Banthia
    February 01, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST
    Budget 2023 and debt market: Prefer shorter duration assets, stay cautious at longer end

    gross borrowing of centre and state combined in FY2024 will be significantly higher than FY2023

    Budget 2023 appears to be an extension of the previous two budgets. The government has been using fiscal deficit as a tool to support growth and continues to do that in the current budget as well. Ideally, the fiscal deficit should be counter cyclical i.e. fiscal deficit should be increased when the private sector growth is weak and fiscal deficit should be reduced to normal levels when private sector demand normalises. This is because the private sector and the public sector...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech hiring hits the skids

      Jan 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tribal vote key to elections in Tripura, retail traders have an uphill task, pe...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers