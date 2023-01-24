English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Live: JSW Energy's Prashant Jain on firm's Q3 nos
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: Fiscal math from the market’s lens

    We expect increased issuance of long-term bonds, which means that market participants will have to absorb significantly higher duration or interest rate risk in their bond portfolio  

    Pankaj Pathak
    January 24, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
    Budget 2023: Fiscal math from the market’s lens

    A fiscal deficit higher than 5.9 percent of GDP for FY24 will be negative for the bond market.

    Highlights Lower nominal growth next fiscal will mean no tax bounty  This will limit government spending  There is an urgent need to bring down the debt level  A fiscal deficit higher than 5.9 percent of GDP for FY24 will be negative for the bond market  If market borrowing is capped at Rs 16 trillion, the 10-year government bond yield should continue to trade in the range of 7.20- 7.50 per cent  The Union Budget for 2023-24 will be presented against the backdrop of a slowing...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banks lend a hand to earnings amid global headwinds

      Jan 23, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India a bright spot in bleak global economy, warehousing is the next big thing,...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers