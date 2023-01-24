Budget 2023: Fiscal math from the market’s lens

A fiscal deficit higher than 5.9 percent of GDP for FY24 will be negative for the bond market.

Highlights Lower nominal growth next fiscal will mean no tax bounty This will limit government spending There is an urgent need to bring down the debt level A fiscal deficit higher than 5.9 percent of GDP for FY24 will be negative for the bond market If market borrowing is capped at Rs 16 trillion, the 10-year government bond yield should continue to trade in the range of 7.20- 7.50 per cent The Union Budget for 2023-24 will be presented against the backdrop of a slowing...