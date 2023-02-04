Budget 2023: A budget that keeps the spotlight on resource building

Expert coaches, including those that train the world's top sportspersons, have a simple mantra for success - emphasise the processes and the results will follow automatically. Shunning the usual practice of pre-election year budgets which have in the past tended to be wholly and overtly populist, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2023 budget speech appears to have taken a leaf out of the book of such coaches. Also Read Our Budget Coverage: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ Throughout part one of the budget speech, her...