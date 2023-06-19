English
    Breaking up Google

    The current anti-trust actions in the US and Europe seeking to break up the search giant’s ad tech business may be too little, too late and finally change little for publishers and advertisers

    Prosenjit Datta
    June 19, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST
    Even if Google’s dominance reduces, the ad tech business will remain an oligopoly – mostly dominated by US Big Tech.

    Highlights The US Justice department and the EU say Google is monopolsing the digital advertising market  Almost 80 percent of Google’s $280 billion revenues last year came from ads  Google will fight these cases with all the enormous resources at its command  Google could also argue that the new Generative AI platforms will change the rules of the ad tech game  Even if Google’s dominance reduces, the ad tech business will remain an oligopoly – mostly dominated by US Big Tech  Should Google be broken...

