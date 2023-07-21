English
    Borrowing behaviour points to a deep-rooted grim demand outlook

    Despite rising rates, retail and small businesses are borrowing more. But, large corporates are not making fresh borrowings despite enjoying lower rates. Where’s the disconnect?

    Ananya Roy
    July 21, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
    Retail and small businesses are borrowing more, but large corporates are not making fresh borrowings.

    Since May 2022, RBI has increased the repo rate steeply by 250 bps to 6.5 percent and then paused for the first time in April 2023. Now, food inflation has started wreaking havoc, but core inflation has mellowed to 5.2 percent after months of persisting at 6 percent. This indicates that the rate hikes made so far have been successful in tempering entrenched inflation expectations. Even food inflation is expected to mellow after the vagaries of the weather subside. Moreover,...

