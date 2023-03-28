English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Booking a fraudster became a bit more onerous for bankers

    The Supreme Court wants banks to hear borrowers accused of fraud and give a reasoned order when labelling them as fraud

    Aparna Iyer
    March 28, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
    Booking a fraudster became a bit more onerous for bankers

    Lenders need not wait for a mere official tag of fraud to stop lending. The SC has not denied banks the right to make business decisions.

    Highlights: Supreme Court has ordered that the principles of natural justice be imbibed into the RBI’s 2016 circular on fraud Bankers need to allow borrowers accused of fraud to defend themselves before being tagged as one In 2021-22, banks reported Rs 60,414 crore worth of loans as fraud, of which nearly 18 percent were detected as much as a decade ago, a sign that banks have a poor record of recovering money from fraudulent accounts The SC order will make an already onerous...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | If all debt income is short term, what about equity? 

      Mar 27, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rahul's expulsion could work in Congress's favour, major economies record stron...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers