MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Bond yields across the curve will drift upwards in 2022

There is likely to be a large supply of bonds for the market to absorb, which in the backdrop of improving bank credit demand, can add to upward pressure on yields

Gaurav Kapur
January 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Bond yields across the curve will drift upwards in 2022

Market forces in the domestic sovereign bond market over 2022 will see the influence of myriad pulls and pressures. On balance, yields are expected to drift upwards across the curve.  Among the domestic factors, a gradual normalization of monetary policy through policy rate increases and shift to a neutral stance would nudge the yields higher, while sizeable durable surplus liquidity and RBI’s market interventions would help to ensure an orderly evolution. On the fiscal policy front, while some degree of...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | 2022 is here, but keep your fingers crossed!

    Dec 31, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Top investment themes in 2022, the Weekly Tactical, myths in retirement planning, the Herd Immunity Tracker and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers