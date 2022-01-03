Bond yields across the curve will drift upwards in 2022

Market forces in the domestic sovereign bond market over 2022 will see the influence of myriad pulls and pressures. On balance, yields are expected to drift upwards across the curve. Among the domestic factors, a gradual normalization of monetary policy through policy rate increases and shift to a neutral stance would nudge the yields higher, while sizeable durable surplus liquidity and RBI’s market interventions would help to ensure an orderly evolution. On the fiscal policy front, while some degree of...