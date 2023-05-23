Big investors rush into bonds after ‘cataclysmic’ year

May 23, 2023 / 12:19 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Part of the shift in enthusiasm is down to the fact that bonds performed so badly last year. Bond prices fall as yields rise.

Madison Darbyshire and Harriet Agnew Large asset management groups are piling back into fixed income to lock in the higher yields on offer after a “cataclysmic” period of performance for bonds last year. A steep rise in US interest rates over the past 12 months sent bond prices tumbling but has now left yields on Treasury notes higher than they have been for most of the past decade. With the Federal Reserve close to the end of its tightening cycle, institutional...