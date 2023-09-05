Big government is back. How will we pay for it?

Sep 5, 2023 / 12:44 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Economic growth will probably not be strong enough to bring them down and far from cutting spending, many governments are enthusiastically increasing it.

Emma Agyemang in Copenhagen and Chris Giles in London The star turn at the Jackson Hole symposium, the central bankers’ equivalent of Davos, is traditionally the chair of the Federal Reserve, whose speech is widely scrutinised for hints about the direction of US monetary policy. But the most talked-about session at the gathering in Wyoming this year was not a central banker talking about inflation and interest rates, but an academic discussing debt. Professor Barry Eichengreen of the University of California at...