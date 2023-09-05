BHEL: Will the phoenix rise again?

BHEL’s decision to diversify its business widened avenues for its orders.

Highlights: BHEL’s recent traction in order flows is impressive Its order book is likely to be back to peak FY2011 levels Defence, railways, transportation and transmission and private industry are some areas of diversification But legacy orders and high working capital may put earnings at risk Thermal sector orders may hinge on India’s environmental compliance June quarter results saw widening of net loss Public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is back in the spotlight in recent months following a barrage of large orders it...