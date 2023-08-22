Bharat Forge’s cyclicality risks wane as non-auto biz takes wings

Bharat Forge

Highlights Bharat Forge’s non-core businesses are firing well Defence and aerospace venture have good traction in order flows Internationally, the US Class-8 trucks have robust ordering Industrial segment orders too are encouraging Pain from cyclicality of auto business that accounts for over 50 per cent of total revenue will be offset by diversifications Threats of a global slowdown continue to loom Double-digit Ebitda margin has been sustained in the comeback from Covid-19, reflecting resilience Kalyani-group flagship company Bharat Forge Ltd’s consistent efforts over a decade or more...