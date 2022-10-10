Bharat Forge gains from record US truck orders amid macro uncertainties

Business from US region accounts for 15 per cent of Bharat Forge's standalone revenue. (File image)

Highlights US Class 8 truck orders vault in September after eight months of decline Rate hikes could slow order flows from vehicles and industrials Domestic markets show more stability De-risking strategy yielding fruit A sudden surge in orders for North America’s heavy-duty trucks brings hope of improving business prospects for global auto component maker Bharat Forge Ltd. Class 8 truck orders in the region soared by 102 per cent year-on-year (yoy) in September and 169 per cent month-on-month(mom) to 56,500 units. This is of great...