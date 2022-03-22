Berkshire Hathaway: Acquisition takes Buffett back to his roots

Mar 22, 2022 / 11:58 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett’s latest acquisition should remind his Berkshire Hathaway shareholders of his capabilities. On Monday, Berkshire announced it would buy the property and casualty insurer Alleghany Corporation for $11.6bn in cash. Buffett has known Alleghany for years. It even resembles a version of Berkshire, with a division called Alleghany Capital that uses policyholder money to purchase whole companies. But the similarities end there. While Alleghany has grown book value per share by 8 per cent annually on average for two decades,...