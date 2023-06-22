English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Banks must unlearn old deposit habits before dipping into infra lending

    The increase in share of short-term deposits at a time when banks want to lend long-term loans to infrastructure projects is putting them at risk of asset liability mismatch

    Aparna Iyer
    June 22, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST
    Banks must unlearn old deposit habits before dipping into infra lending

    Bank deposits: keeping it short

    Highlights Share of term deposits with 1-3 year tenure surged to 55 percent in FY23 Both individual and non-individual deposits showed a rise in the share of short-term tenures Banks pushed for shorter term deposits to prevent a big hit on margins More than third of bank loans outstanding are to the infrastructure sector Infra loans are long-term with tenures of ten years and more The government’s push towards capex in pursuit of growth is luring India’s banks into participating in the infrastructure financing cycle...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Yoga Day – capitalising on India’s soft power

      Jun 21, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Modi in US must go big on commercial ties, how to control the AI genie, tough t...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers