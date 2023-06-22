Banks must unlearn old deposit habits before dipping into infra lending

Bank deposits: keeping it short

Highlights Share of term deposits with 1-3 year tenure surged to 55 percent in FY23 Both individual and non-individual deposits showed a rise in the share of short-term tenures Banks pushed for shorter term deposits to prevent a big hit on margins More than third of bank loans outstanding are to the infrastructure sector Infra loans are long-term with tenures of ten years and more The government’s push towards capex in pursuit of growth is luring India’s banks into participating in the infrastructure financing cycle...