Bankers don't share the same enthusiasm on the recovery as markets do

The markets have been quite gung-ho about the economic recovery. Despite hiccups now and then, equities have been marching upward steadily. However, bankers, who have their fingers on the pulse of the economy, aren’t quite as optimistic. The Reserve Bank of India July 2021 Financial Stability Report’s systemic risk survey shows the majority of respondents were pessimistic about the economy’s chances in the post pandemic period. This survey was done at the height of the second wave of the pandemic...