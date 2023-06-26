Bank for International Settlements warns of complacency in tackling inflation and financial risks 

The shift in the drivers of inflation towards services could increase its persistence.

Highlights BIS says interest rates may need to stay higher and for longer than financial markets are currently pricing in The shift in the drivers of inflation towards services could increase its persistence There is a stronger likelihood of a wage-price spiral this time, because of tight labour markets There is a material risk of further financial stress Potential output growth estimates are at multi-decade lows There is a disconnect between the equity and bond markets The BIS says the debt-fuelled economic model must be abandoned The...