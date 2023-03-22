English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Backstop fund for corporate bond market needs to be backed by market making

    While there is merit to launch a backstop fund as part of the market development, it is not enough and needs to be supplemented with other regulatory measures to improve the secondary market liquidity

    Alekh Angre
    March 22, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
    Backstop fund for corporate bond market needs to be backed by market making

    The development of the corporate bond market has been on the agenda of the government as well as regulators for many years.

    Opening liquidity lines is a classic response of central banks to assuage jittery financial markets, whether caused by credit events or changing macroeconomic landscape. Over the weekend, six of the world’s largest central banks came together to improve dollar liquidity and stem contagion that started with the failure of US-based Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month. This came minutes after the UBS Group AG on Sunday agreed to buy rival and crisis-hit Credit Suisse in a deal blessed by Swiss...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking crisis in US and Europe holds valuable lessons

      Mar 21, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Electricity usage likely to scale up this summer, US Fed needs to patch up infl...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers