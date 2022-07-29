Attrition costs hit IT companies, but the worst may be over

A recession cloud is hanging over the major economies. (Representative image)

The Indian IT sector began the current year full of optimism from clocking robust growth even as most other sectors in the economy were hit by the pandemic. Morale was high, particularly, after a study by brand consultancy Brand Finance ranked six Indian tech companies among the world’s top 25 most valuable IT services brands. But just past the halfway point the tech sector is facing a strong downside—the rising toll that attrition is taking on margins. What helped India IT services grow...