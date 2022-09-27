Asia’s largest metaverse platform Zepeto ramps up global expansion

Sep 27, 2022 / 03:30 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Kang cited other competitors like online social platforms Rec Room and VR Chat, as well gaming juggernaut Fortnite. (Representative image)

Christian Davies and Song Jung-a in Seoul Asia’s largest metaverse platform, Zepeto, is stepping up its global expansion as it looks to compete against the Big Tech groups that are betting billions on creating avatar-filled virtual worlds. Owned by Korean tech group Naver, Zepeto has attracted 340mn users since it launched in 2018. Unlike rival platforms developed by gaming companies, it is dominated by young female users. The K-pop and fashion-focused avatar platform, which is valued at more than $1bn, has attracted...