As loans lift banks in Q1, treasury desks may weep

Representative image

The current fiscal year is expected to be one of the best for India’s banks and the first quarter performance may reflect this. After all, loan growth has revived smartly, and lenders have left behind their big delinquencies. A double boost to their core earnings would be seen in FY23, thanks to these two developments. Core interest income is expected to finally show a smart recovery after having languished in low single digits, even for big lenders. Banks that have...