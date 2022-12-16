As inflation loses sting and equities sell off, what should investors do?

Highlights Inflation is beginning to lose its bite, with India and the US both seeing lower than expected figures While that raised investor hopes of central banks turning dovish, the US Fed’s hawkish tone has spooked investors This alters the outlook for Indian equities. What should investors do in this context? How worse can the situation get for the Indian economy and investors? Are there any safer pockets for investors to shelter in? Globally inflation is showing signs of mellowing. India’s CPI inflation...