As earnings season begins, inflation and supply chain cloud outlook

Stephen Gandel The delta variant of the coronavirus has hurt hiring and made policymakers’ lives more difficult. But investors are taking it in stride, because it appears to have had little effect on corporate profits. Executives, having closed the books on the third quarter, may not be as buoyant as they were earlier in the year, with growing worries about supply chain issues and inflation slowing future profit growth. Companies start reporting their third-quarter earnings this week, beginning with JPMorgan Chase and...