As auto sector's growth decelerates, is it time for a downshift in valuations?

Highlights The Nifty auto index has been an outlier in 2023 Robust sales and lower input costs saw improved profits over the last few quarters But demand is seen to be moderating as per June FADA data PV and CV sales growth in June has slowed YoY and contracted MoM High interest rates, erratic monsoon could play spoilsport Q1FY2024 revenue and Ebitda margins likely to expand, but subsequent quarters may be challenging Over the last 12 months, the Nifty Auto Index has rallied 25 per cent,...