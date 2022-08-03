Are the supply-side bottlenecks behind us?

Shipping Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 117.30 | The stock price dipped 6 percent on May 9 despite the company recording a massive 77.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 152 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 on strong topline and operating income. Revenue from operations grew by 50 percent to Rs 1,314.5 crore during the same period.

Among various factors blamed for rising global inflation an important one was supply-side bottlenecks in the shipping sector. With 90 percent of all goods being moved by ships, any disturbance in shipping lines was bound to impact global supply chains. A pandemic that was followed by a war between Russia and Ukraine has complicated matters and caused a spurt in freight rates. While the industry has been suffering from supply side issues, shipping companies are riding the waves with their sails...