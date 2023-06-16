English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Are services exports slowing down too?

    There is a slowdown in the labour-intensive exports such as textiles, leather products and gems & jewellery 

    Manas Chakravarty
    June 16, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
    Are services exports slowing down too?

    Commodity and crude oil prices should remain low, helping India’s current account deficit, which has been additionally fortified by higher services exports and inward remittances

    Highlights Slowing global growth pulling down exports Labour-intensive exports hurt Imports slowing due to lower commodity prices Current account balance is comfortable Signs of slowdown in services exports  At first glance, the merchandise trade numbers for May 2023 seem dismal. Total exports are down 10.3 percent from a year ago while imports are down 6.6 percent. (image) A closer look, however, shows a more nuanced picture. Non-petroleum product exports, for instance, were higher in May than in April (Chart 1). But there is no question that...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A pregnant pause but more rate hikes loom

      Jun 15, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Deflation in wholesale prices deepens, can MRF muscle its way to the top, BJP-A...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers