Are services exports slowing down too?

Commodity and crude oil prices should remain low, helping India’s current account deficit, which has been additionally fortified by higher services exports and inward remittances

Highlights Slowing global growth pulling down exports Labour-intensive exports hurt Imports slowing due to lower commodity prices Current account balance is comfortable Signs of slowdown in services exports At first glance, the merchandise trade numbers for May 2023 seem dismal. Total exports are down 10.3 percent from a year ago while imports are down 6.6 percent. (image) A closer look, however, shows a more nuanced picture. Non-petroleum product exports, for instance, were higher in May than in April (Chart 1). But there is no question that...