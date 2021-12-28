Are FPIs really selling? 

After Indian markets touched an all-time high in mid-October, there has been a steady decline, with the benchmark indices losing around 12 percent at their lowest point on December 20th. Many reasons have been cited for the decline, including rising inflation and interest rates, the resurgence of Omicron, high valuations, and of course, the usual culprit, selling by foreign investors. All these reasons are data-backed and in the public domain. When it comes to foreign portfolio investors (FPI) numbers, there is...