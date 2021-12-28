MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Are FPIs really selling? 

In order to say whether FPI flows have been positive or negative during the year, one needs to take into account all three segments of the market – primary, secondary, and derivatives 

Shishir Asthana
December 28, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Are FPIs really selling? 

After Indian markets touched an all-time high in mid-October, there has been a steady decline, with the benchmark indices losing around 12 percent at their lowest point on December 20th. Many reasons have been cited for the decline, including rising inflation and interest rates, the resurgence of Omicron, high valuations, and of course, the usual culprit, selling by foreign investors. All these reasons are data-backed and in the public domain. When it comes to foreign portfolio investors (FPI) numbers, there is...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Omicron casts a long shadow over economy

    Dec 23, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI policy decoupling, Zee to unlock value, the booster dose buzz, FMCG’s Achilles heel, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers