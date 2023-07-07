Are FMCG stocks at risk of running out of gross margin-fuelled steam?

What will keep the momentum going for FMCG stocks?

The BSE FMCG Index is up by 10.5 percent since May 9, when we had written about how stocks are likely to do well because of falling raw material prices. Now that the early updates from FMCG companies are out, it’s time to take stock on how this phenomenon is playing out and what lies ahead for companies and stocks. The news is mostly good. The headline moment of the June quarter is certainly going to be the improvement in gross margins...