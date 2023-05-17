Amid gung-ho forecasts lurk some challenges for Tata Motors

Highlights Q4FY2023, Tata Motors record results ticks all boxes JLR’s Ebitda per vehicle was at a 13-year high India entity’s combined PV and CV Ebitda at an all-time high March-end order book of 200,000 units Demand in developed markets could moderate in second half of FY2024 Free cash flow and Ebit margin forecasts may be at risk Shares of global auto maker Tata Motors Ltd have rallied around 25 per cent since the beginning of April. After a smart turnaround seen in the December quarter...