    Amid gung-ho forecasts lurk some challenges for Tata Motors

    As vehicle production normalises, new product excitement wanes and competition hots up from the big daddies in the luxury car market, realisations may moderate

    Vatsala Kamat
    May 17, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
    Highlights Q4FY2023, Tata Motors record results ticks all boxes JLR’s Ebitda per vehicle was at a 13-year high India entity’s combined PV and CV Ebitda at an all-time high March-end order book of 200,000 units Demand in developed markets could moderate in second half of FY2024 Free cash flow and Ebit margin forecasts may be at risk   Shares of global auto maker Tata Motors Ltd have rallied around 25 per cent since the beginning of April. After a smart turnaround seen in the December quarter...

