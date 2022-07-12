America’s new agricultural frontier: vertical farms

Jul 12, 2022 / 01:35 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Joshua Chaffin in Kearny, New Jersey The asphalt-covered industrial park on the marshlands between Newark, New Jersey and Manhattan looks like a promising place to grow cracked pavement or broken glass. Yet something more appetising is sprouting inside one of its warehouses: strawberries. Amid the persistent thrum of air conditioning units and beneath the glow of fluorescent lights, berries of exquisite flavour are on display alongside trays of aromatic leafy greens. They are monitored by an array of machines and laptop-toting...