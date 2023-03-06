English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    America is toppling the EU from its regulatory throne

    Corporate rules are more likely to be handed down by Washington than Brussels these days

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Mar 6, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    America is toppling the EU from its regulatory throne

    The US seems to have taken the lead in the latter, particularly in politically powerful industries like technology, pharma and finance. (File image)

    Rana Foroohar America leads on innovation, and Europe on regulation, or so the conventional wisdom goes. But recently, the US seems to have taken the lead in the latter, particularly in politically powerful industries like technology, pharma and finance. Just last week, Eli Lilly, the producer of popular insulin medications Humalog and Humulin, pledged to reduce its insulin list prices by 70 per cent in an effort to make the medicine more affordable. The move was seen as a direct response...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Narayana Murthy is right about start-up valuations  

      Mar 3, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China's economy key for metal outlook, retail investors losing faith, improved ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers