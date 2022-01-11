MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Aluminium prices rise on supply tailwinds, a boost for domestic producers

Soaring energy prices are compelling smelters in Europe to curtail output. Indonesia’s bid to limit coal exports is another risk for output

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
January 11, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
Aluminium prices rise on supply tailwinds, a boost for domestic producers

Representative image

Supply concerns have overtaken those related to China’s slowing appetite for industrial metals. Aluminium prices are up by 16 percent since mid-December, rising back to levels last seen in October 2021. This is good news for Indian producers but how long this happy situation will last is the main question. The answers to it may lie in the reasons behind the supply tightness. Higher energy costs in Europe are hitting aluminium output. While not new, the situation is worsening. In...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stock markets look beyond near-term worries

    Jan 10, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

    In today’s edition:​ GDP estimates. India's fiscal health, DMart, IT Q3 earnings, Equitas, Anand Rathi, supply chain outlook and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers