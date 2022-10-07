AI’s sudden big leap forward into usefulness

Oct 7, 2022 / 03:32 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative Image.

Richard Waters For all its huge potential, the field of artificial intelligence has been something of a backwater in the investment world. There are companies that have ridden the AI wave in important ways: Google claims to have refined many of its services with the help of AI, machine learning has boosted sales of Nvidia’s graphics processing units and TikTok’s algorithm is reputedly a big part of what keeps users coming back to its short videos. But it’s hard to find...