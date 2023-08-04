AI frenzy tests Big Tech’s newfound cost discipline

Aug 4, 2023 / 11:40 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

A new investment wave caused by generative AI is already starting to loom, raising questions about whether Big Tech’s spending discipline will prove shortlived.

Richard Waters and Patrick McGee in San Francisco For tech investors, generative artificial intelligence has fuelled a powerful rally this year, helping pull the entire US stock market higher. While the sector’s companies have been only too willing to predict great things from the technology, one thing has been notably lacking: precise forecasts of exactly when generative AI will have an impact on the industry’s finances. That uncertainty has loomed large in recent days as some of the biggest companies have...