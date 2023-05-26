After Chennai hiccup, Fortis returns to tried and tested business model

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer, Fortis Healthcare

Highlights The company has identified the unviable hospitals and is looking to exit them The focus is on brownfield expansion and acquisitions in a cluster format. Fortis does not want to operate hospitals in insolation Majority of the beds under the brownfield expansion is happening at existing locations and hospitals Clusters provide major operating advantages to healthcare firms. They can ramp up facilities faster Fortis Healthcare has had a change of heart. The company is looking to sell its hospital on Arcot Road, Vadapalani,...