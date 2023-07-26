Adam Selipsky: There will not be one generative AI model to rule them all

Jul 26, 2023 / 01:55 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

A key concept here which others don’t seem to be embracing is that customers need choice in generative AI; customers need to be able to experiment

Richard Waters When Andy Jassy stepped up to replace Jeff Bezos as chief executive of Amazon in 2021, he lured back one of the ecommerce group’s former executives to succeed him as head of its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services. Adam Selipsky rejoined the company after five years away running Tableau, a data analysis and visualisation company. But he already had 11 years’ experience of working with Jassy at AWS — giving him vital knowledge of the business, and its...