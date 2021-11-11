MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

New public project reforms are bold, but execution holds the key

Of the 1,670 mega and large projects (worth Rs150 crore and above) monitored by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), nearly 438 reported a cost overrun of about Rs 4.3 trillion (lakh crore) till September

Vatsala Kamat
November 11, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
New public project reforms are bold, but execution holds the key

The Ministry of Finance has tweaked the public projects and procurement guidelines, in order to speed up execution. Among several changes proposed, the shift away from L1 (lowest bidder by cost) and paying a contractor 75 per cent of the value of the bill raised within ten days, would go down as excellent administrative reforms, if implemented in their true spirit. These reforms stem from the urgent need to improve efficiency of project execution, that has been plagued by time...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market glitches give investors a hard time

    Nov 10, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama:  The T+1 challenge, M&M presses the pedal hard, the cookie crumbles at Britannia, climate change’s price tag, Elon Musk’s tweets, making sense of Blockchain and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers