A Tale of two fintech companies

Highlights Fintechs have underperformed in the market Poor financials are the main reason for non-performance Zomato struggles with growth in its core business PB Fintech’s core business is the reason for its strong performance Fintechs or new-age startups appeared on the Indian market in FY21. Their IPOs were marketed aggressively and both institutions and individuals happily subscribed to them, at least for the initial few companies that tapped the market. However, these stocks were at the receiving end of the bear market, when every investor,...