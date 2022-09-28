A strong dollar takes the shine out of gold 

Representative image

Gold prices touch a 2.5-year low in COMEX Central banks are sacrificing growth to rein in inflation by increasing interest rates and reducing the attractiveness of non-interest yielding gold Recession fears have added to the safe haven appeal of the Dollar and distracted investors from gold Global gold ETFs registered outflows of 51 tonnes ($2.9bn) in August Gold ETFs have given back two-thirds of their inflows seen through April Along with most other assets, Gold prices have taken a beating. Globally, yellow metal prices...