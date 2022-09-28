A strong dollar takes the shine out of gold 

Gold prices touch a 2.5-year low in COMEX Central banks are sacrificing growth to rein in inflation by increasing interest rates and reducing the attractiveness of non-interest yielding gold Recession fears have added to the safe haven appeal of the Dollar and distracted investors from gold Global gold ETFs registered outflows of 51 tonnes ($2.9bn) in August Gold ETFs have given back two-thirds of their inflows seen through April Along with most other assets, Gold prices have taken a beating. Globally, yellow metal prices...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Heading towards capitulation?
Sep 27, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: New opportunities and challenges for solar sector, slow GDP likely in India's future, online gaming ecosystem in trouble, what's driving the SME IPO frenzy, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers