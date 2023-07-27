English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A safety net for the gig worker is here

    Rajasthan’s Gig Workers Act is a good first step in a long journey to provide them with some basic social security benefits available to permanent employees

    Prosenjit Datta
    July 27, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
    A safety net for the gig worker is here

    The Rajasthan Act will require platform-based gig workers to register with the government. The state will maintain a database and give them all unique ids.

    Highlights The Rajasthan Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration & Welfare) Bill cleared the Assembly. the new Act is an important first step to offer some social security to gig workers The Rajasthan Act is broadly on the lines of the Union government’s Code of Social Security, 2020 The Act though, is not without flaws. Much depends on how well the registration process is communicated and how it works in practice. In the long run, India too may start thinking along the lines of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s raining buybacks

      Jul 26, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US concerned of a India-China relationship thaw, mutual funds face investor hea...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers