A new credit culture can transform lending, improve NPA recovery rates

More than two months after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cleared the bid, Anil Agarwal-promoted Twin Star Technologies' takeover of the bankrupt consumer durables to oil group Videocon Industries, the first group resolution process under the insolvency law remains far from over. In July, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) put the NCLT order on hold after admitting an appeal filed by dissenting creditors. There are two reasons for the appellate authority to shelve the resolution process...