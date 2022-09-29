A global winter of discontent is looming ahead

Representative Image

Highlights Fund managers and banks now prefer to hold cash or higher quality investments, rather than lend to risky companies and private equity firms Global equity issuances are down 67% in the first half of 2022 versus H1,2021 A bunch of underwritten debt packages are stuck on banks’ balance sheets The junk bond market seizure is the first canary pointing to impending implosions There are many emerging trouble spots across risk assets Do not see much scope for a sustainable rally in October It was April...