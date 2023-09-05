A fickle corporate bond market is undermining monetary policy transmission

Lost in transmission?

Highlights RBI policy rate hikes have seen efficient transmission in money market rates Loan rates have risen commensurate with policy rate hikes but pockets of mispricing show up Corporate bond spreads have been underpricing credit risk, showing lack of transmission RBI’s policy efficacy hinges on resolving bond market’s idiosyncratic transmission trend In recent times, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken pride, and deservedly, in a more efficient transmission of its policy rate actions on to market interest rates. Analysts too have noted...