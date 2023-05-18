English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A better alternative to the Congress’s poll promises in Karnataka

    Most of the schemes being proposed by the Congress will immediately enhance demand without addressing the issues related to the supply-side-this will be inflationary 

    Sashi Sivramkrishna
    May 18, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST
    A better alternative to the Congress’s poll promises in Karnataka

    Congress workers celebrate party's victory in the elections (PTI photo)

    Highlights  The Congress’s promises will amount to additional state expenditure of roughly 3.3 percent of Karnataka’s Gross State Domestic Product  Giving people the purchasing power to buy goods and services is no doubt necessary, but if there isn’t adequate supply of these goods and services, inflationary pressures will build up  A universal job guarantee (UJG) scheme as the most effective and sustainable scheme to target unemployment and poverty  Integrating MNREGA with a wage goods strategy and progressively expanding its reach could be a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Can BSE attract derivative traders?

      May 17, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Electronic manufacturing needs government boost, new challenges for Tata Motors...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers