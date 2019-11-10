MC special | Are millennials splurging on luxury? American Express says 'yes'

An analysis by American Express has revealed that millennials indulge in massive luxury spends. The company considered data on luxury spends in airline, retail and dining options. Over the past five years, around 44 percent of international travellers made purchase in India, while 56 percent Indians of Indians travelling abroad indulged in luxury spends.

In this Moneycontrol special episode, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Manoj Adlakha, senior VP & CEO, American Express Banking Corp India, to find out more about millennials splurging on luxury.