MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies on 17th Sept, 12 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Work on Navi Mumbai airport should be completed by 2024: Ajit Pawar

He said GVK Group, a leading corporate entity that is constructing the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), is financially sound.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST
Aerial view of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be able to handle 90 million passengers per year, when it is fully ready.

Aerial view of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be able to handle 90 million passengers per year, when it is fully ready.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the ongoing work on the new international airport in Navi Mumbai should be completed by 2024.

He said GVK Group, a leading corporate entity that is constructing the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), is financially sound.

He was taking to newsmen after reviewing various development projects in Navi Mumbai, including the airport and metro rail.

"I do not see that they (GVK) will face any problem. We have been given the target of 2024 for the airport completion. We will be reviewing the work periodically," he said.

Pawar said if there are any issues pertaining to the state government related to the airport project, they will be resolved.

Close

He asked state-run planning agency CIDCO to provide facilities for charging electric vehicles in upcoming projects.

Pawar said CIDCO should plan housing and other projects keeping in mind 25-year horizon.

While allotting houses the CIDCO should ensure the common man is able to pay maintenance charges, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Ajit Pawar #Current Affairs #India #Navi Mumbai #Navi Mumbai Airport
first published: Sep 17, 2021 07:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.