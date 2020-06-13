With one more death, COVID-19 fatalities rise to 54 in J&K

A retired doctor from Parray Pora area of the city here passed away due to cardiac arrest at SKIMS hospital, Bemina at around 1 am last night, the officials said
A 74-year-old retired doctor, who was COVID-19 positive, died at a hospital here, officials said on Saturday – taking the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 54. A retired doctor from Parray Pora area of the city here passed away due to cardiac arrest at SKIMS hospital, Bemina at around 1 am last night, the officials said.
They said the man had tested positive for COVID-19.
He was admitted to the hospital on June 2 and was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
His condition turned critical on June 9 and he was shifted to the ICU of the hospital where he passed away, the officials said.