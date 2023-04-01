What is a heatwave and a heat index? What are the symptoms? What to do in a heatstroke? All your questions answered by IMD

A common man may get heat wave information from, All India Weather Forecast Bulletin and special heat wave guidance bulletins during 1 April to 30 June everyday.

India could experience heatwaves from March to May, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which would be 3 to 5 degrees above normal.

The summer season starts in India around March 1 and stays till May 31.

Most of India, barring parts of the northwest and peninsular region, is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on April 1.

Let's look at the frequently asked questions with answers that will quench your thirst for curiosity as per IMD:

What is heatwave?

Qualitatively, a heatwave is a condition of air temperature which becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. Quantitatively, it is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal. In certain countries, it is defined in terms of the heat index based on temperature and humidity or based on the extreme percentile of the temperatures.

What is the period of heatwave over India?

It occurs mainly from March to June and in some rare cases even in July. The peak month for the occurrence of heatwaves over India is May.

What are the heatwave-prone states in India?

Heatwave generally occurs over plains of northwest India, Central, East & north Peninsular India from March to June. It covers Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Sometimes it occurs over Tamilnadu and Kerala also. Heat waves adversely affect human and animal lives. However, maximum temperatures of more than 45°C were observed mainly over Rajasthan and the Vidarbha region in May.

Also Read: Most parts of India to see above-normal temperatures during April-June, says IMD

How India Meteorological Department (IMD) monitors heatwaves?

IMD has a big network of surface observatories covering the entire country to measure various metrological parameters like temperature, relative humidity, pressure, wind speed & direction etc. Based on daily maximum temperature station data, climatology of maximum temperature is prepared for the period 1981-2010 to find out the normal maximum temperature of the day for a particular station. Thereafter, IMD declared a heatwave over the region as per its definition.

What is the temporal range of the temperature forecast issued by IMD?

IMD issues temperature forecasts and warnings in the following range:

a) Short to medium range (lead time/validity of 1 to 5 days)

b) Extended range (lead time/validity upto 4 weeks)

c) Seasonal range (lead time/validity upto 3 months)

How IMD predicts the heatwave?

IMD predicts heatwaves based on synoptic analysis of various meteorological parameters and from the consensus guidance from various regional & global numerical prediction models like WRF, GFS, GEFS, NCUM, UMEPS, UM Regional etc. run in the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and other international models available under the bilateral multi-institutional arrangement.

How common man may get IMD heatwave information?

Anybody can obtain heatwave information from the All India Weather Forecast Bulletin and special heat wave guidance bulletins

from 1 April to 30 June every day. The heat wave information is shared with concerned state government authorities, media and other stakeholders like Indian Railway, health departments, power sector etc. The general public is informed through print and electronic media.

How frequently heatwave bulletins are issued?

A five-day heatwave warning is updated four times a day (based on 05:30, 08:30, 14:30 & 17:30 hours IST) in the All-India Weather Forecast Bulletin by the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC), IMD, New Delhi. Special heatwave guidance bulletins are also issued by NWFC at 08:00 and 16:00 hours. The district-wise heat wave warnings are issued by state-level meteorological centres/regional meteorological centres of IMD.

How does IMD co-ordinate with central & state disaster managers for Heatwave?

IMD issues special heatwave warning guidance bulletins (at 08:00 & 16:00 hours) at meteorological sub-division and district levels to different users like the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority, State Disaster Management Authority, Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrates of different districts of states, health department, Indian Railway, Road transport, Media etc.

IMD conducts the preseason exercise at the state and national levels. IMD also contributes to the preparation of heat wave guidelines and heat action plans. IMD provides the required past data for heat wave advisories and development.

What are favourable conditions for a heatwave?

a. Transportation/Prevalence of hot dry air over a region (There should be a region of warm dry air and an appropriate flow pattern for transporting hot air over the region).

b. Absence of moisture in the upper atmosphere (As the presence of moisture restricts the temperature rise).

c. The sky should be practically cloudless (To allow maximum insulation over the region).

d. Large amplitude anti-cyclonic flow over the area. Heat waves generally develop over Northwest India and spread gradually eastwards & southwards but not westwards (since the prevailing winds during the season are

westerly to northwesterly). But on some occasions, heatwaves may also develop over any region in situ under favourable conditions.

What is the heat index?

The heat index is the combination of air temperature and relative humidity, it a measure of how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.

What are the health impacts of Heat Waves?

The health impacts of Heat Waves typically involve dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. The signs and symptoms are as follows:

a. Heat Cramps: Ederna (swelling) and Syncope (Fainting) are generally accompanied by fever below 39 degrees Celsius.

b. Heat Exhaustion: Fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and sweating.

c. Heat Stoke: Body temperatures of 40 degrees C i.e. 104 degrees F or more along with delirium, seizures or coma. This is a potentially fatal condition

What are the measures one should take to minimise the impact during the heat wave?

a. Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.

b. Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

c. Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, an umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

d. Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

e. While travelling, carry water with you.

f. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.

g. Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

h. If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs

i. Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles

j. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

k. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to rehydrate the body. Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

l. Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night.

m. Use fans, and damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.

What are the symptoms of Ssunburn and its first aid?

Symptoms: Skin redness and pain, possible swelling, blisters, fever and headaches.First Aid: Take a shower, using soap, to remove oils that may block pores preventing the body from cooling naturally. If blisters occur, apply dry, sterile dressings and get medical attention.

What are the symptoms of heat cramps and its first aid?

Symptoms: Painful spasms usually in leg and abdominal muscles or extremities, Heavy sweating.First Aid: Move to a cool or shaded place. Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gentle massage to relieve spasms. Give sips of water. If nausea occurs, discontinue.

What are the symptoms of heat exhaustion and its first aid?

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness, skin cold, pale, headache and clammy, Weak pulse, Normal temperature possible. Fainting, vomiting.First Aid: Get the victim to lie down in a cool place. Loosen clothing. Apply a cool, wet cloth. Fan or move the victim to an air-conditioned place. Give sips of water slowly and If nausea occurs, discontinue. If vomiting occurs, seek immediate medical attention. Or call 108 and 102 for an ambulance.

What are the symptoms of heat stroke (Sun Stroke) and its first aid?

Symptoms: High body temperature (106+F). Hot, dry skin. Rapid, strong pulse. Possible unconsciousness. Victims will likely not sweat.First Aid: Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Call 108 and 102 for an ambulance for emergency medical services or take the victim to a hospital immediately. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler environment. Try a cool bath or sponging to reduce body temperature. Use extreme caution. Remove clothing. Use fans and/or air conditioners. Do not give fluids.

What are the measures one should do to minimise the impact of heatwave?a. Keep an eye for local weather forecasts to know if a heatwave is on the way

b. Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if not thirsty

c. Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, an umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

d. While travelling, carry water with you.

e. If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs.

f. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which help to rehydrate the body.

g. Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

h.Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

i. Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night.

j. Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.

k. Provide cool drinking water near the workplace.

l. Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight.

m. Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.

n. Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.

o. Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention.

What one should not do to minimise the impact during a heatwave?

a. Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

b. Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3 pm. Avoid wearing dark, heavy or tight clothing.

c. Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

d. Avoid cooking during peak hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate the cooking area adequately.

e. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.

f. Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

Who can be contacted for heat wave information & warning in IMD?

Round-the-clock duty officers are available at National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD, New Delhi. The contact address is given below:

National Weather Forecasting Centre,

India Metrological Department, Lodi Road, New Delhi

Phone: 011-24631913, 42964160.