Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is 'Maharashtra Bhushan 2020'

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award's selection committee presided over by Thackeray, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, Minister of State Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, and other top officials attending.

IANS
March 25, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (left) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in New Delhi on October 3, 2017. | Representative image (PC-PTI)

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (left) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in New Delhi on October 3, 2017. | Representative image (PC-PTI)

Veteran multi-lingual playback singer Asha Bhosle has been selected for the prestigious 'Maharashtra Bhushan-2020' honour, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Thursday.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award's selection committee presided over by Thackeray, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, Minister of State Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, and other top officials attending.

Soon after the declaration, Thackeray, Pawar and others have congratulated Bhosle, 87, for the huge honour which will be conferred on her at function to be held later.
IANS
TAGS: #Ajit Pawar #Asha Bhosle #Maharashtra Bhushan Award #Maharashtra Bhushan-2020 #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Mar 25, 2021 09:10 pm

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

