English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, Supriya Sule meets Sonia Gandhi

In the wake of the crisis, the BJP has been demanding president’s rule in the state.

PTI
March 25, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST
File image: Supriya Sule (Image: PTI)

File image: Supriya Sule (Image: PTI)

NCP leader Supriya Sule met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday amid the ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra following corruption allegations levelled against the state home minister.

In the wake of the crisis, the BJP has been demanding president’s rule in the state.

Also read: Ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Full text

In a tweet, Sule said, "Thank you so much Hon. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji for your valuable guidance. It’s always such pleasure interacting with you”’.

Also Read: Anil Deshmukh will continue as home minister, allegation by Param Bir Singh not correct: Sharad Pawar

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Supreme Court asks Param Bir Singh to approach Bombay HC with plea against Anil Deshmukh

The meeting assumes significance as the Mahavikas Agahdi government in Maharashtra led by Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress is facing a turmoil after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the state’s Home minister gave a target to cops for collect Rs 100 crore every month.

On Wednesday, a delegation led by Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to seek a "status report" from the state chief secretary on the law and order situation.

Fadnavis said BJP leaders requested the governor to seek a detailed report from the state government as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not taking any action despite "numerous scandals" coming to fore over the past few days.

The party has also alleged corruption in police transfers.

Sule’s father and NCP president Sharad Pawar is known as the architect of the MVA government in the state and her meeting with Gandhi was aimed at ensuring better coordination among the alliance partners in the state as the opposition BJP mounts an aggressive campaign against it over the alleged corruption charges.
PTI
TAGS: #BJP #India #Maha Vikas Agahdi #Maharashtra #NCP #Param Bir Singh #Politics #Sonia Gandhi #Supriya Sule
first published: Mar 25, 2021 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.